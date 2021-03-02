State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Assured Guaranty worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after buying an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of AGO opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

