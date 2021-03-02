State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 26,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,159,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,521 shares of company stock worth $8,062,246. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.57. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

