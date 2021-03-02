State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $62.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

