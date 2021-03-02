State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of The Ensign Group worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409,192 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 941,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 316,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9,506.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 192,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 30,027 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $2,108,195.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,759,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 75,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $5,298,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 167,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,833,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,470. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $83.22 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

