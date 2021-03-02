State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Stifel Financial worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after buying an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,979,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,864,000 after purchasing an additional 758,286 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 456,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 650,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 211,793 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 662,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 198,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

SF opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

