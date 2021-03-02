State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of LendingTree worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $270.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.35 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.36.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.