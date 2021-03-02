State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

