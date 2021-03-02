State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.68 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 123.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 66,338 shares during the period.

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.87.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

