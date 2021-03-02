State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Ares Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 232,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ares Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,393,000 after acquiring an additional 189,142 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 160,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $7,506,077.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,028,404 shares of company stock worth $49,861,688. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

