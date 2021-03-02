State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $199.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.21. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

