State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares in the company, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,550 shares of company stock worth $2,964,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

