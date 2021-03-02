State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cabot worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

