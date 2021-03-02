State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,520 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Truist boosted their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,930,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock worth $75,251,608. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

