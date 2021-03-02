State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

