State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,984 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UI shares. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:UI opened at $337.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.63.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

