State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,850 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

