State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,960 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

