State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,057 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Mueller Industries worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

