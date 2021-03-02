State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,060 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cimarex Energy worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XEC opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $61.60. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.