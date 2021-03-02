State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 53,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

