State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,767 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,744 shares of company stock valued at $13,908,688 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

