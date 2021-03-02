State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hilltop worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hilltop by 61.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hilltop by 265.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.