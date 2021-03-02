State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson Sells 11,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

State Street stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,965. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $273,200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in State Street by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,134,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in State Street by 6,822.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

