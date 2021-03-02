State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson Sells 11,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
State Street stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,965. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $273,200,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in State Street by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,134,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in State Street by 6,822.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.