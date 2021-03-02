State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $27,232.65 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

STT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 2,823,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,965. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

