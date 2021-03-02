Status Reaches Market Cap of $287.57 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0829 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $287.57 million and $36.26 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

