Steem One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.34 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $161.36 million and $13.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,327.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.98 or 0.01067680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.11 or 0.00383043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002974 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,437,379 coins and its circulating supply is 376,463,285 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

