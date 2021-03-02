Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Upgraded to Buy by AlphaValue

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STLA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

STLA stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

