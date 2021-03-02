Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Hits $9.29 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $9.29 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00493827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00075385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00077624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00276069 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,472 coins and its circulating supply is 22,539,341,086 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

