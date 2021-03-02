Stephen P. Holmes Sells 25,000 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen P. Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Friday, February 26th, Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09.

Shares of WH stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.39. 1,104,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,895. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -132.06, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,394,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.