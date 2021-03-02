Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.25% of Sterling Bancorp worth $288,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

