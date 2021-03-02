Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.
Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 283,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,110. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $651.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43.
About Sterling Construction
