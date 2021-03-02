Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.78-1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 283,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,110. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $651.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.