stETH (Lido) Trading Down 6.7% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $270.82 million and approximately $434,265.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $1,478.82 or 0.03037964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00491879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00076203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00078821 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00078997 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.02 or 0.00503350 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 183,133 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

