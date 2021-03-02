stETH (STETH) Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.51 or 0.00497578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00075850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00080059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.05 or 0.00498678 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

