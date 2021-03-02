Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Steven Madden worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

