Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Down 6.4%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.52. 1,119,584 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 572,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 42.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 122.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

