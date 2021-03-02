Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (AAVVF, ACDVF, AEGXF, BOSS, BOWFF, CAE, CBWBF, CGJTF, CROMF, ETN)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $245.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $7.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £157 ($205.12) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $30.00 to $29.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $16.25 to $15.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.