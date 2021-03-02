Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 2nd (AAVVF, ACDVF, AEGXF, BOSS, BOWFF, CAE, CBWBF, CGJTF, CROMF, ETN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 2nd:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $33.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

had its price target raised by Desjardins from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €29.60 ($34.82) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $34.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $245.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $200.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $15.50 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.25 to $7.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £157 ($205.12) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from $30.00 to $29.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.75 to $3.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.25. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from $16.25 to $15.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.