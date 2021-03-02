Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 49,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 660% compared to the typical volume of 6,558 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 2,530,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

