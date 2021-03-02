Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dover Put Options (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 805 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,510% compared to the typical volume of 50 put options.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $127.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

