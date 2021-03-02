Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 15,835 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,069% compared to the typical volume of 1,354 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 2,146.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639,307 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,164,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,354,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.