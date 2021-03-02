Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.