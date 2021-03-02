Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.
In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $83,134.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,705.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
