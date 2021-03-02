StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Up 6,500.0% in February

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

