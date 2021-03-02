Storj Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $164.50 million and approximately $22.76 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00819317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00028904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00061556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00029601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Storj Profile

STORJ is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,345,225 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

