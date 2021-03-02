STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will report $6.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.68 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $8.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $23.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.09 million to $23.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $30.75 million, with estimates ranging from $27.90 million to $33.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSKN opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $58.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.