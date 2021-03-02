Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Price Down 11%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares fell 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.03 and last traded at $32.28. 2,265,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,644,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

