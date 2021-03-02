Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.38% of Strategic Education worth $264,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter worth $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.