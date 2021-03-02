Stratis Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Stratis has a market capitalization of $155.50 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017776 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 97.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,786,768 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

