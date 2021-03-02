Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and $4.22 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.75 or 0.00801103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.