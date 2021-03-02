StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 4.7% This Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $361.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,383,673,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,970,479,415 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

