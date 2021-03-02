Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Stryker were worth $15,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. 15,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.42 and its 200 day moving average is $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

