Substratum Price Down 3% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $966,676.03 and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.